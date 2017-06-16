Study: Eating fried potatoes linked to higher risk of death

ATLANTA — Those delicious fried potatoes — french fries, home fries, tater tots — could lead to an early grave, according to a study.

Researchers with the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found eating fried potatoes two times or more per week can double a person’s risk of early death.

They warn starchy foods such as like potatoes cooked at high temperatures can create acrylamide, which can cause cancer. Doctors say steamed or boiled is the way to go for a much lower risk.

Researchers analyzed how more than 4,000 people ranging in age from their 40s through their 70s ate potatoes over an eight-year period.

During that time, more than 200 people died. Eating lots of potatoes overall did not increase the risk of death within that time period, but those who ate any type of fried potatoes at least two to three times a week were twice as likely to die during the study period than those who did not eat any.

Study authors say age and sex of participants did not affect death risk. Factors such as obesity, lack of exercise and high salt consumption might have contributed to the deaths.

Further research is needed to figure out why this link exists.