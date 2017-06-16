Steve Harvey tells Flint resident to “enjoy your nice brown glass of water”

The Mayor of Flint, Michigan, Karen Weaver, is demanding an apology from Steve Harvey after the comedian took shots at the water crisis the city continues to fight.

A listener to “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” called in to talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.

Harvery referred to the caller’s hometown of Flint, saying, “You from Flint? That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

According to the Detroit Free Press, Harvey clarified himself a few minutes later, saying, “I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him. He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

Harvey concluded the call, telling the caller to “Enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”

The comments didn’t go over well with Weaver, who said the comments were “in very poor taste.”

She also offered to sit down with the comedian to talk about the water crisis and point out that it’s no laughing matter.

For his part, Harvey maintains the jokes were made in the context of “simply trash talking about sports.” No further comments have been offered by the comedian.