Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections has notified the Colorado Springs Police Department that a sexually violent predator has moved to an address in the city.

Myron David Swayzer is on parole and will be supervised. He is one of 15 sexually violent predators living in Colorado Springs.

Swayzer is registered and living at 822 Red Thistle View in Colorado Springs. He is described as a 49-year-old black man, 5-foot-10 and about 189 pounds. He sometimes wear glasses.

Swayzer was convicted of sexual assault-overcome victim’s will in 2000 in El Paso County.

He was also convicted of sexual abuse in Kentucky in 1992 and criminal sexual assault in Minnesota in 1995.