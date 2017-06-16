Semitruck fire closes westbound Interstate 70 at York Street

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down after a semitruck caught fire, snarling traffic for the Friday morning commute, the Denver Police Department said.

The truck caught fire over York Street near the Purina plant before 6 a.m. The driver was able to escape and was OK, police said.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Alternate routes were advises.

The interstate was closed at Vasquez Boulevard as crews worked to put out the fire. Eastbound I-70 was open but traffic was moving extremely slow past the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.