Recall: Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts

A recall has been issued of Kroger Company macadamia nuts due to a possible contamination with Listeria.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tweeted about the recall Friday.

#Recall: The Kroger Co.:Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts for poss Listeria contamination. More info: https://t.co/hc50kAo0D5VTf5xb — CDPHE (@CDPHE) June 16, 2017

The affected product is Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts sold in 12-ounce cans.

The recalled nuts have “Sell By” dates of Dec. 9, 2017 and Mar. 2, 3, 7 of 2018.

The UPC code on the nuts is 11110-02478.

The nuts were sold nationwide and should be thrown out.

No customer illnesses have yet been reported in connection with recall.