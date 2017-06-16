Recall: Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts

A recall has been issued of Kroger Company macadamia nuts due to a possible contamination with Listeria.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tweeted about the recall Friday.
The affected product is Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts sold in 12-ounce cans.
The recalled nuts have “Sell By” dates of Dec. 9, 2017 and Mar. 2, 3, 7 of 2018.
The UPC code on the nuts is 11110-02478.
The nuts were sold nationwide and should be thrown out.
No customer illnesses have yet been reported in connection with recall.