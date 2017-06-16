× Recall: Little Giraffe children’s robe

Little Giraffe has issued a recall for its Luxe Satin children’s robe because the product fails to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

“Because the Luxe Satin Robe was recently reclassified by the CPSC, we just learned it did not meet the increased testing standards,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Little Giraffe said the product has a label inside the robe that states “Not Intended for Sleepwear.”

The long-sleeve robes were sold for about $100 dollars between November 2012 and March 2017.

Lot number “21706-DFR001” is printed on inside label.

Consumers can contact Little Giraffe for a refund.

So far, no injures have been reported.