Police investigate homicide near downtown Denver after body found in street

DENVER -- Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation after the body of a man was found in a street early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said

The body was found in the 2400 block of Curtis Street near downtown. Police released few details of the death and did not say if they were searching for a suspect.

Detectives put out several evidence markers, and combed the streets and alleys in the area, looking for a possible weapon. It's not known if the man was shot, stabbed or beaten to death.

Police closed Curtis between Park Avenue West and 25th Street, and 24th Street was closed between Champa and Arapahoe streets while officers investigated.

The name and age of the victim were not released.