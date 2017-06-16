Parents recall profound impact 8-year-old son who died at Hanging Lake had on those around him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Aaron and Lisa Ragon can hardly believe their 8-year-old son Noah is gone.

“It`s an awful, awful experience. It’s also out of body ... not real. I`m definitely in a little denial, too.”

On Monday the family of four from Highlands Ranch were on a hike at Hanging Lake near Glenwood Springs.

“The kids have gone up there several times. They love that area. They like to hike and be outdoors.”

The family could have never imagine this hike would be Noah`s last.

He was walking across rocks near a waterfall when officials say he either slipped or was hit by a falling rock. He died shortly after.

“I`ll be fine one moment. It’s almost like having a contraction of terrible pain if something just reminds me of him, anything. I`ll just feel like I`m getting stabbed,” Lisa said.

Since Noah`s passing the Ragons have been surrounded by their family and friends.

“The support has been completely humbling and overwhelming.”

They say it`s clear their son`s joyful spirit touched a lot of lives.

"He loved to dance. He would dance in front of anybody … even strangers. He was a scientist, an artist, joyful, full of life,” Noah’s mom said.

The vibrant 8-year-old had many passions. But he loved his role as a big brother most.

“He protected him. He looked out for him. Very protective of him. Ironically it was him who we should have been more worried about at the time.”

It’s the first death at the popular hiking area in more than a decade. The Garfield County Search and Rescue director Tom Ice said he could only remember two previous deaths at Hanging Lake.

He estimated the last one was 14 to 15 years ago. One death involved a heart attack and the other was because of a fall.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family pay for funeral and other expenses.

The Ragons say their loss is a heart wrenching reminder that life is fragile and should never be taken for granted.

“Enjoy every single moment. Literally. I would have never guessed when I woke up that morning that my son would be gone.”