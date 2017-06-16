Neighbors asking questions about impact of waste and recycling center fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- People were still dealing with the consequences the day after a massive fire burned at a waste and recycling center in Commerce City.

There was still some lingering smoke Friday.

"After 24 hours, a lot of water, and the incredible efforts of numerous firefighters, the Waste Management Fire has been extinguished," the South Adams County Fire Department announced at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. "Crews overwhelmed the burning piles with huge volumes of water and foam, while utilizing dozers to churn the piles for final extinguishment."

We see in Shaul Turner's video report that people who live nearby are asking questions about the impact the fire might have on their area.