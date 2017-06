An amazing photo of Jupiter shows the planet has clouds of many colors.

NASA recently released the picture that the Juno spacecraft took last month.

The image was enhanced to highlight the color differences.

Not all storm clouds are the same over Jupiter.

Some are white, some are cream-colored and another looks oragne.

The Juno spacecraft was launched in 2011 on a mission to gain a better understanding of the largest planet in our solar system.

It arrived at Jupiter last July.