MMA star Matt Hughes airlifted after train collides with truck

RAYMOND, Ill. – Famed mixed martial artist Matt Hughes was injured Friday morning after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Montgomery County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police investigators, the accident occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Beelers Trail.

Hughes was traveling eastbound on the trail when he approached a marked rail crossing. The Hillsboro, Illinois native attempted to cross the tracks and the oncoming train slammed into the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

Authorities said Hughes, 43, was airlifted to a Springfield hospital via Arch Air Medical Services. The nature of his injuries isn’t clear yet, but WAND-TV reports that he was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Our thoughts are with Matt Hughes and his family. pic.twitter.com/TF6BaHSa85 — UFC (@ufc) June 16, 2017