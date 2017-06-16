× Michael Phelps will race shark during ‘Shark Week’

In case you need another reason to tune into The Discovery Channel’s wildly popular “Shark Week,” the 2017 edition of the series will also feature Michael Phelps.

This time, the decorated Olympian won’t face other record breaking swimmers.

Instead, he’ll be racing a giant fish.

Questions swirl around the mysterious event and The Discovery Channel hasn’t disclosed the specifics of the race, including what type of shark the world’s fastest swimmer will challenge, but instead sent out a teaser statement to Sports Illustrated Friday:

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.”

The race will air Sunday, July 23.