Man, pregnant woman allegedly conspired to sexually abuse newborn baby

YUKON, Okla. — An Oklahoma man has been accused of planning with a pregnant woman to rape and torture a newborn baby, police said.

Police said 39-year-old Daniel Thomas Deffner messaged the woman on Facebook and planned to molest her unborn child, KFOR reports.

Officials said the mother agreed to the acts and told Deffner she would take part in the abuse.

“This is one of, if not the sickest thing I’ve ever heard of, and I can’t describe the evil and deranged details of what they were planning to do to this innocent and defenseless baby,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said.

Investigators also said Deffner manipulated an 11-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself and had set up a meeting with her.

Deputies reportedly found images of the young girl and child pornography on multiple electronic devices during a search of Deffner’s home.

Deffner has been charged with procuring a minor in child pornography, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pregnant woman’s children have been placed into protective custody. Her identity has not been released.