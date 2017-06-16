Legal Minute with Phil Harding: Distracted Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday, we are lucky enough to have Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding take us to law school for the lay person. He joined us this morning to talk about a topic that everyone needs to know more about: Distracted Driving.

If you have any legal questions for Phil, he wants to hear from you. Just submit your question on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you'd like to reach Harding & Associates directly, all (303)762-9500, or visit them online at HLaw.org.