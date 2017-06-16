It’s time for the Denver Greek Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come eat, drink and dance like a Greek at the 2017 Greek Festival, June 16th, 17th and 18th, on the grounds of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral (the big gold dome), located at Alameda and Leetsdale. For 52 years, the parishioners of Assumption Cathedral have hosted the Denver Greek Festival and invited Coloradans to celebrate Greek culture, authentic homemade food, and dancing. Fun for all ages; enjoy live entertainment, sample delicious Greek foods, beers and wines. New this year there will be a Greek food truck on Friday from 11am-2pm for drive thru convenience located on the upper level of the Cathedral along Alameda! The gyros has been updated as well to include French fries, following the traditional method of preparation in Greece. There will be live cooking demonstrations using recipes which have been handed down through the generations and are available in the Festival of Greek Flavors cookbook for sale at the festival so you can make your favorite Greek dishes at home. The festival will also offer a late night ‘mezes’ (Greek tapas) menu near the bar to keep everyone well-nourished while they celebrate being a Greek for the weekend! The Greek boutique will feature authentic Greek jewelry, clothing, Orthodox icons, and art, displaying the best of Greek artisans from around the country. Denver's Greek Festival features the "Taste of Greece" with homemade items such as tiropites, pastistio, dolmathes, meatballs, and spanakoptia, as well as desserts including baklava, kourambiethes, galatobouriko, paximadia, koulouria and sweet bread. Each cup of traditional Greek coffee is made-to-order, and we are even offering frappes, a popular iced coffee drink in Greece. Ingredients this year are farm to table with local produce and meats!

Admission is only $3.00 for an all-day pass, $1.00 for Seniors and children enter free. There are numerous discounted packages available for pre-purchase on the Greek Festival website The festival is open from 11:00 A.M. to Midnight. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday.