× Hang glider crashes in steep terrain on Green Mountain, rescue underway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A hang glider crashed on Green Mountain in Lakewood Friday night.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the crash scene was on the west side of Green Mountain near the foot bridge by C470.

The spokesperson said the male patient was down in a steep area and crews were conducting a high angle rope rescue.

Hang glider called 911 after crash around 8:30 pm told dispatchers he was down. 2/2 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 17, 2017

Rescue occurring in steep terrain, in the dark, with light from Flight for Life helicopter. 3/3 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 17, 2017

This story will be updated when we get more information.