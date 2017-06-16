Franktown military family loses lifetime of memories in barn fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKTOWN, Colo. -- Deborah Johnson heard crackling outside her bedroom window in the heart of Franktown horse country early Wednesday.

"I saw the orange glow thinking that the sun was coming up and realized it wasn't the sun and when I opened up the blinds our barn was fully engulfed in flames."

She and her husband Daryl ran outside and watched hopelessly as their barn burned to the ground.

"I think the scariest thing we learned from this was we don't have a plan,” she said.

"We're standing out there with our mouth hanging open,” Daryl said. “Going 'whoa what can we possibly do now?' You know it was gone.”

As they sifted through the rubble a few days later they said they wanted others to take away one thing.

"I'd done firefighting in the Navy and training, training, training,” Daryl pointed out.

“But even if we had a plan do we know how to execute it? If this part of the house is on fire or that's on fire which door do we go to?”

Both served first in the Navy. Daryl then did four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in the U.S. Army over more than 20 years.

"I had pictures, I had all my letters from all my deployments ... they were all in there. Every memory that I had from the military is just gone."

He also lost $40,000 worth of tools he collected over 30 years.

Plus dozens handed down by his father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Animals nesting in the barn likely set the blaze.

"That's where the fire started because they had nibbled through the wiring," Daryl said pointing at a corner.

Because the fire melted metals, Daryl figures it burned around 1,900 degrees, nearly catching their home on fire.

All their chickens and other livestock got out safely.

And they're overwhelmed by the support from neighbors.

It's heartwarming … it's heartwarming but at the same time we're embarrassed. We do things ourselves."

"The generosity is ... it's overwhelming "

The Johnsons have insurance but many of the things lost can't be replaced.

The family is not asking for any help and they are reluctant to take it. But relatives have put up a gofundme page here.