Food Truck Friday: Hoof, Wing and Fin

Brett Langstaff and Greg Loonie met in the kitchen of Forgione eight years ago in New York City. After several years of bouncing around the city, they felt the urge to return to Colorado and launch a food truck. Hoof, Wing, and Fin hit the streets in February. Hoof, Wing, and Fin features grass-fed bone broths, charcuterie and breads utilizing only the highest quality ingredients sourced from local farmers. Two items that are a must try are the charcuterie board, and one broths. The charcuterie board includes Mortadella, Kielbasa, Beef pate, and chicken liver mousse. Hoof, Wing, and Fin use each part of the animal in unique ways, showcasing just how tasty each bit can be. From beef tongue pastrami, to bacon, to fried sweet breads, each organ/ muscle has unique textures and flavors for people to try. Bone broth is important to Hoof, Wing, and Fin because of the health benefits, along with the taste. Since all of their animals are grass-fed and finished, they can insure that the consumer is getting the best possible nutrition from these animals, and not only that, better flavor. Hoof, Wing, and Fin can currently be found at Cerebral Brewing, Little Machine Beer, Goldspot Brewing Company, and many more locations to come. Would you be interested in a segment on how to create the ideal charcuterie board?