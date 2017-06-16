Eat your veggies day

Qing Li from Teriyaki Madness shows us some ways to get our kids to eat their veggies.
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Our signature dish! We start with our famous marinated, all-natural, fresh chicken then grill it with our house-made teriyaki sauce. Then we stir-fry the teriyaki chicken in our house-made spicy, but not-too-spicy sauce. Our fresh veggies (a mix of broccoli, zucchini, onion, cabbage and carrots) are first blanched in hot water, then stir-fried in our house-made stir-fry sauce. We put a bed of brown or white rice or Yakisoba noodles in a big bowl, then top it with the steaming hot veggies with the spicy chicken. Warning: highly addictive!
Ingredients:
- Fresh, hand-trimmed, marinated chicken thigh
- T-MAD’s Teriyaki Thin Sauce (soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger, garlic, pepper, sugar, salt & some secret ingredients)
- 1 oz. plus extra for grill - Soybean oil
- ½ oz. Stir-Fry Sauce (Teriyaki Thin Sauce with some extra soy sauce)
- Spicy Sauce
- 5 oz. sliced cabbage
- 1 oz. sliced zucchini
- 1 oz. chopped broccoli
- ½ oz. julienned carrots
- 1 oz. sliced onion
- ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
- 8 oz. brown (or white rice, Yakisoba noodles or fried rice)
Instructions:
Chicken:
- Place trimmed chicken thighs into teriyaki thin sauce for a few hours to marinate
- Pre-heat grill to medium-high heat for at least 15 minutes before cooking
- Brush grill with soybean oil & place chicken on grill. Flip at least every 2 minutes to prevent burning.
- Once chicken is reddish brown, stick the thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh. Chicken is done when the internal temperature is at least 165°
- Remove chicken and cover with foil to let it rest. Then dice chicken into pieces.
Veggies:
- While chicken rests, prepare the stir-fried veggies. On high heat, add ½ oz. soybean oil to the wok. While that heats, blanch cabbage, zucchini & broccoli in boiling water for no more than 5 seconds.
- Shake out excess water from vegetables.
- Add onions to hot oil in wok and toss to mix. Then add blanched veggies to hot onions and oil.
- Add 1oz. stir-fry sauce to the veggies and toss to mix.
- Add granulated garlic and toss to mix.
- Add carrots and toss to mix.
- Remove veggies from heat. Veggies should be crisp and slightly crunchy.
Makin’ it Spicy:
- Heat ½ oz. soybean oil in wok on high heat.
- Add diced chicken to wok – toss so chicken doesn’t burn.
- Add 1 oz. spicy sauce to wok.
- Toss and cook until all oil is evaporated. Continue to cook and toss until the spicy sauce caramelizes to the chicken.
- When the chicken turns from red to a dark maroon color, the chicken is done – remove from heat.
Puttin’ it all together:
- Add a base of cooked brown rice (or white rice, Yakisoba noodles or fried-rice).
- Pour the spicy chicken on half of the rice.
- Pour the fresh, stir-fried veggies over the other half of the rice.
- ENJOY!
Yakisoba Noodles
Authentic Japanese noodles, stir-fried with your choice of chicken, beef or tofu and loaded with veggies. All the ingredients are wok-tossed together in our house-made stir-fry sauce, so all the veggies, noodles and proteins are full of flavor.
Ingredients:
- sliced cabbage
- sliced zucchini
- chopped broccoli
- Yakisoba noodles
- soybean oil
- sliced onions
- protein (chicken, beef or tofu)
- T-MAD’s stir-fry sauce (our famous teriyaki sauce with some added soy sauce for the wok)
- ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
- julienned carrots
Instructions:
- On high heat, add soybean oil to the hot wok.
- While the oil heats, blanch the cabbage, zucchini and broccoli in water for no more than 5 seconds.
- Cook noodles (do not overcook).
- Shake out all extra water from veggies and noodles.
- Add onions and the cooked protein to the hot wok and flip until heated through.
- Add blanched veggies and noodles to hot wok.
- Add 1oz. stir-fry sauce. Use tongs to toss and mix until sauce sticks to noodles.
- Add granulated garlic and mix thoroughly.
- Add carrots and mix until everything is tossed together.
- Pour into a giant bowl and enjoy!