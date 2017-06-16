× Denver Zoo searching for new CEO after ‘personnel matter’ leaves position vacant

DENVER — The Denver Zoo announced Friday that Shannon Block, president & CEO of the organization for the last three years, will no longer head the leadership team.

Denny O’Malley, a past Denver Zoological Foundation Board Chair and long-time President & CEO of Craig Hospital, has been unanimously appointed by the organization’s Board of Trustees to serve as the interim leader for the Zoo.

“Denver Zoo is operated by a strong management team and staff, and supported by dedicated volunteers and Trustees that are passionate about our mission and work,” said Sherri Koelbel, chair of the organization’s Board of Trustees. “Our culture of excellence will continue through this time of transition and beyond.”

A statement from the zoo said it “will define the process regarding a permanent replacement for Block.”

Aside from calling the departure a “personnel matter,” no reason has been given for the move.