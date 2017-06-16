Denver daycare license suspended after death of 13-month-old girl

DENVER — The death of a 13-month-old girl has led the state to suspend the license of a Denver daycare.

The in-home license of Stephanie Hill was immediately suspended on June 5, the same day Karen Anne White died.

The girl was transported from the daycare on Rosemary Street to Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined and police are investigating.

The State Department of Human Services says the emergency suspension was necessary because it believed there was an “imminent danger to children.”