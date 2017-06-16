× Butterfinger, Baby Ruth candy bars have uncertain future in US

There’s no telling what may happen to some of Nestle’s most popular candy bars if the company sells off their U.S. division.

According to Nestle, the company is exploring “strategic options” and plans to have a deal done by the end of 2017.

Nestle’s overall US profits ring up to $27.3 billion in sales, however Toll House baking products bring in the largest haul at $929 million.

Nestle has made it clear that the confectionary business will not be up for grabs in any deal.

Other products popular in the U.S. branch include Skinny Cow, Raisinets, Laffy Taffy and Nerds.

While selling off Butterfinger and Baby Ruth may shock American consumers, Nestle’s chocolate business in North America lags behind in global sales.

“Overall the move toward a disposal is not a surprise,” said Jon Cox, head of European consumer equities at Kepler Cheuvreux.

According to USA Today, Nestle products can be found in 191 countries across the world and in 97 percent of American households.

Those figures may come as no surprise, considering Nestle sells far more than chocolate.

Nestle brands including Nestle Pure Life, Purina, Coffee-Mate, Gerber and Stouffer’s.

According to a statement from the company, “Nestle will continue to invest and grow in the U.S., where it has leadership positions across a large number of categories such as pet care, bottled water, frozen meals, infant food and ice cream. Nestlé will continue to innovate across these categories to meet rapidly-changing consumer demand.”

Currently, Nestle employs more than 51,000 people in 47 states.