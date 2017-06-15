Worker killed in construction zone on Highway 9 near Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Highway 9 is shut down in both directions north of Silverthorne after a worker was killed in a construction zone.
The Colorado State Patrol was informed of the incident at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
The CSP did not have information on how the construction worker was killed.
Highway 9 is impacted at mile marker 104 (northbound) and mile marker 109 (southbound), according to Amy Ford with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT is conducting a resurfacing project on the highway.
“The closure will be lengthy while the investigation is completed,” CDOT said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
39.629312 -106.071501