Woman sexually assaulted on 16th Street Mall helps detain attacker

DENVER — A woman who was sexually assaulted on the 16th Street Mall helped detain the attacker until officers arrived, the Denver Police Department said in a statement released Thursday.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m., about a block from the Denver Pavilions, between Tremont Place and Court Place.

Witnesses told police they saw the man touch other women inappropriately in the same area before he sexually assaulted the woman who helped detain him.

According to police, several individuals helped hold him down until police got there a few minutes later.

Police arrested the man but are asking anyone who may have information or may have been victimized to call investigators at 720.913.7867.