Win Advanced Screening Tickets to “The Hero”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new movie about to hit theaters called "The Hero." It's all about an actor who is a Western icon, but who's best performances are decades behind him. Now he's trying to come to terms with his past and morality. Sam Elliott stars in it along with Laura Prepon and Nick Offerman. It hits theaters on June 30, but we want to give you a chance to see it before then. Just head over to our Facebook page to see how you can win tickets to an advanced screening.