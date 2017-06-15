Videos appear to show blimp crash near U.S. Open in Wisconsin

ERIN, Wis. — Videos posted to social media appeared to show a blimp going down at Erin Hills Golf Course during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.

Some people told FOX6 News in Milwaukee the blimp had caught fire and crashed. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told WTJT that at least one person was injured.

The blimp was being operated by AirSign and was used to advertise for PenFed Credit Union.

Several people on Twitter posted videos and photos showing the blimp falling out the sky, and smoke was seen in the sky over the course.

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Blimp @usopengolf just crashed. The smoke in the distance obscuring Holy Hill #USOpengolf pic.twitter.com/su8DHvS6Al — Ben Engelstad (@BenEngelstad) June 15, 2017