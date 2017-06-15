× Thornton homicide suspect arrested in Phoenix

A homicide suspect wanted in connection to a Thornton death has been arrested in Arizona.

23-year-old Brandon Sugg was arrested in Phoenix on June 14. He’s awaiting extradition hearing.

Thornton Police identified Sugg as the assailant in the death of 47-year-old, Brian McGreevy.

Detectives say both men were homeless.

Police found McGreevy’s body on May 25, behind the Sunrise Village Shopping Center on Washington Street.

Thornton police say they’ve had numerous contacts with Sugg.

Sugg served three days in jail in August 2014 on a conviction for petty theft under $50, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.