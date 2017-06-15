The Denver Century Ride is this Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Mygatt joined Joana to talk about The Denver Century Ride. He started the Century Ride 8 years ago to celebrate Colorado's active outdoor lifestyle. A couple thousand riders will be out this year, biking through neighborhoods and beautiful scenery.

The Denver Century Ride is this Saturday, starting at the Northfield Stapleton Shops. They have a 25, 50, and 100 mile route.