Suspect pleads guilty hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old lawyer

DENVER — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 28-year-old lawyer in October of 2016 has pleaded guilty.

Karina Pulec of Denver was pronounced dead at the scene of the hit-and-run at 13th Avenue and Broadway. She died of blunt force injuries, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said.

Police said Norlan Estrada-Reyes’ pickup truck was found a few blocks from the collision. Police said it hit an SUV at West Eighth Avenue and Acoma Street, and everyone in the truck took off running.

Witnesses told investigators that Pulec had the green light and the right of way when she was crossing the street when she was struck. Her boyfriend was with her, and was also hit and injured. He’s expected to survive.