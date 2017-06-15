× Study contradicts negative stereotypes about marijuana consumers

DENVER — A new study, that claims to be the first of its kind, found cannabis consumers are “among the most well-adjusted and successful of American adults.”

The study by BDS Analytics compared people in three categories: “Consumers” (people who consumed cannabis products in the past ), “Acceptors” (people who do not consume cannabis but might consider it) and “Rejecters” (people who do not consume cannabis and would not consider it).

The researchers found Consumers in Colorado were more likely to have full-time jobs, more likely to say they are more satisfied with their lives now than they were a year ago, more likely to say they are very social, and more likely to say they enjoy outdoor recreation more than Acceptors and Rejectors.

According to the study:

Full-time employment is enjoyed by 64 percent of Colorado Consumers, compared to 51 percent of Acceptors and 54 percent of Rejecters.

Nearly five in 10 Colorado Consumers agree they are more satisfied with life today than they were a year ago, compared to about four in 10 among Acceptors and Rejecters.

Among Colorado Consumers, 36 percent agree they are very social people, compared to 21 percent for Acceptors and 28 percent for Rejecters.

Consumers in Colorado say they enjoy outdoor recreation at a higher rate — 50 percent for Consumers compared to 36 percent for Rejecters.

“Cannabis consumers are far removed from the caricatures historically used to describe them,” Linda Gilbert, head of the consumer research division at BDS Analytics, stated.

“In fact, positive lifestyle indicators like volunteering, socializing, satisfaction with life and enjoyment of exercise and the outdoors are highest among cannabis consumers, at least in Colorado and California,” Gilbert added.