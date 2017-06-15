Southwest celebrates birthday by offering $39 flights

DALLAS — To celebrate its 46th birthday, low-cost airline Southwest is offering flights for as low as $39 one way.

The sale includes travel to cities in the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Most prices are for flights that depart Monday through Thursday between Aug. 22 and Dec. 16 with some blackout dates, including Thanksgiving.

Prices range from $39 to $106 for a one-way ticket. Blackout dates include Sept. 1 and 4, Nov. 21-22 and Nov. 25-27.

Fares are only available on nonstop service, and do not include taxes and fees. Travel to San Juan Puerto Rico is only valid from Sept. 6 to Dec. 7.