Shopping at Goodwill

Ernie heads to Goodwill to find some new clothes for work.

There are a lot of thrift stores around Colorado and more and more of us are finding real treasures inside their walls.

When I came back to Ch.2 as a Daybreak anchor, I realized I had given away most of the “anchor” clothes I accumulated , so what to do?

I put the challenge out there to the folks at the largest thrift store chain in our state, Goodwill.

I was looking for a sport coat, dress shirt and a tie that would be good enough to wear while anchoring the news.

After about 45 minutes of shopping I found not one but two outfits deemed suitable.

So ,2 sport coats, $4.99 each, one dress shirt, also $4.99 and I splurged, 5 ties, why not, only $1.99 each.

My total came to $24.92..and with a senior discount of 15%, my grand total was $21.19. Not bad as I restock my wardrobe. In fact, I wore one of the outfits on Daybreak Thursday morning.

I’ll wear the other one on Friday.

Goodwill employs thousands of people throughout Colorado who otherwise may not be able to find jobs elsewhere. So your support, supports them.

So try a little Goodwill hunting, maybe you too can look like an anchorman.