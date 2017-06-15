Save 50% On Georgetown Loop Railroad Tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Father's Day is this Sunday, so why not take the whole family on an adventure? The Georgetown Loop Railroad is only a short drive away from Denver, and is packed full of family fun. Tom Hill joined us with more information.

Tom has some great deals for our Colorado's Best viewers: First, it's a 10 for 10 deal. You can get $10 off at 10 a.m. on the first train leaving Silver Plume. Next, you can get two Coach tickets to ride the Georgetown Loop Railroad for just $25.95. It's good Monday-Friday until August 31. Pick up this deal on our Colorado's Best Deals page.

Call Georgetown Loop Railroad to get your tickets and plan your ride! Call (888)456-6777, or visit them online at GeorgetownLoopRR.com.