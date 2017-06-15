Rollover crash closes westbound I-70 off-ramp at Sheridan

DENVER — The westbound Interstate 70 off-ramp was closed at Sheridan Boulevard because of a rollover crash on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The utility truck rolled four times and the driver was ejected, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

There was no estimate for when the off-ramp would reopen.

The crash happened about the same as a fatal two-vehicle accident less than two miles away at Sheridan Boulevard and West 33rd Avenue.