Restaurants that can’t demonstrate food safety knowledge get ‘Fs’

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Undici Ristorante

The Englewood restaurant failed our report card with 10 critical health code violations. The mistakes in April included:

Staff could not demonstrate food safety

Employee used spoon to eat then used spoon on cook line

Worker handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

Grease and food debris

The owner, Alex Kallas sent the following statement:

“None of the alleged violations had anything to do with food safety or the safety of our customers. The safety of our customers is our primary concern. Everything was “corrected” before the inspector left. Any one of our customers is welcome into the kitchen at any time.”

Inspection records show Undici passed its follow up report a week after the violations were found. This is the second time this location has failed our reports. The restaurant is located at 1200 East Hampden Avenue.

Parker Garage

A Tri County inspector cited the restaurant for 9 critical violations in May.

Among the issues:

Various species raw meat for sale unapproved source

Raw fish stored above ready to eat food

Employee touching butter with bare hands

Dish machine was not sanitizing

The restaurant’s co-owner and general manager Brent Walker sent the following statement that said in part:

“(The Chef) and I have long respected and continue to diligently train and supervise our 35 person Parker Garage staff to meet and exceed all the food and beverage preparation, serving, and sanitation standards. We have passed regular inspections conducted by four different Restaurant Inspectors of Tri-County Health Department, since Parker Garage opened in 2014.”

Parker Garage is on Main Street in Parker.

Arby’s on Sheridan Boulevard



The “A” goes to Arby’s on Sheridan Boulevard for the second time. Regional director Deb Kendall said it’s all about team work.

“It’s about everybody on the team participating and we have a very strict regimen of an hourly cleaning proce3s as well as a four hour cleaning process. It’s hard, but everybody pitches in and makes it happen. We were really excited because it’s our second year in a row to be selected for this honor.”

