DENVER — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Both directions of Sheridan Boulevard were closed after the crash just after 8 a.m. at West 33rd Avenue, police said.

Sheridan was closed in both directions between East 32nd and East 38th avenues. There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.

There was no word if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.