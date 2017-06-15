Loving Pets recalls dog treats over possible salmonella contamination

CRANBURY, N.J. — “Loving Pets” has issued a voluntary recall for a limited number of dog treats because of possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects:

Loving Pets Barksters: sweet potato and chicken and brown rice and chicken

Loving Pets Puffsters Snack Chips: apple and chicken, banana and chicken, sweet potato and chicken, and cranberry and chicken.

Whole Hearted: Chicken and apple puff treats

No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported.

Signs of salmonella in pets include; lethargic, diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets may have a loss of appetite fever and abdominal pain. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and experiences any of these symptoms, call your veterinarian.

Consumers may any recalled item to the retailer where the product was originally purchased.