Jury in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial deadlocked; judge orders deliberations to continue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Jurors in Bill Cosby’s assault trial said they are deadlocked and cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts against the comedian.

Judge Steven O’Neill asked the jury, which began deliberating Monday evening, to go back to deliberating in another attempt to reach consensus.

“I am required to read you an instruction. The jury foreman has informed me that you are deadlocked,” O’Neill said. “If you are still deadlocked you should report that to me. If you’ve reached a unanimous decision on some of the charges, please report that back to me.”

Jurors began their fourth day of deliberations Thursday after discussing the case for about 28 hours and asking questions that might indicate what points are keeping them from reaching a unanimous decision.

The jury of seven men and five women began deliberating Monday evening and continued all day Tuesday and Wednesday. They were bused in from Allegheny County near Pittsburgh and have been sequestered in a hotel for the trial.

Jurors must decide if Cosby is guilty of three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Prosecutors say the famed comedian drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, the director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004. Cosby, 79, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

So far, jurors have asked six questions during their deliberations, largely to rehear testimony. Two questions asked to review parts of Cosby’s account to authorities, and two asked to rehear Constand’s account and testimony.

Jurors also asked the court to define the phrase “without her knowledge” in one of the charges, and asked to rehear testimony from the Cheltenham police detective who interviewed Cosby.