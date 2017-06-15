Huge fire breaks out at waste management facility near Denver

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A large fire broke out at a waste management facility near Denver Thursday.

SkyFOX was over a fire at the Denver Disposal & Recycling Transfer Station on Brighton Boulevard in Commerce City at 4 p.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters arrive at about 4:10 p.m. and started spraying water on the flames.

The fire was spreading to several buildings at the Waste Management facility at about 4:15 p.m.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.