Huge fire breaks out at waste management facility near Denver

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A large fire broke out at a waste management facility near Denver Thursday.
SkyFOX was over a fire at the Denver Disposal & Recycling Transfer Station on Brighton Boulevard in Commerce City at 4 p.m.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Firefighters arrive at about 4:10 p.m. and started spraying water on the flames.
The fire was spreading to several buildings at the Waste Management facility at about 4:15 p.m.
There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.
39.807001 -104.941058