Hot Of The Grill: Tacos al Pastor & Strawbenero Margarita

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to make Tacos al Pastor & Strawbenero Margarita.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

***Pork is on sale at Tony's from June 16th - June 21st.

Tacos al Pastor

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients

1 large white onion, cut in half

1 fresh pineapple, cut into ½ inch slices

¾ cup Orange Juice

¼ cup guajillo chile powder

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp Mexican oregano

1 can chipotle chilies, you will need two chilies from the can, and 2 tsp of the adobo sauce they are packed in.

3 lb boneless pork loin

Cilantro

Limes, cut into wedges for serving

Tortillas

Directions

Roughly chop on half of onion, and ½ of the pineapple slices with the core removed. Place onion and pineapple chunks into blender or food processor with the orange juice, chile powder, garlic oregano and chipotle/adobo. Blend until a smooth mixture forms. Slice the pork loin into ½” slices, place into a resalable plastic bag and cover with marinade prepared in step one. Place bag into a large bowl or baking dish and place into refrigerator for at least 4 hours, or overnight. When you are ready to grill, heat grill to medium-high heat. Grill the remaining pineapple for roughly 6 min each side until it has softened and charred slightly. Remove pineapple from grill and cut into ½” chunks, making sure to remove the core (this can also be done before grilling) place the pineapple in to a large bowl and set aside. Remove the pork from the marinade and place on the grill for roughly 4 minutes per side, remember the pork is thinly sliced so it won’t take long to cook and you don’t want it to become dry. Remove pork from the grill and chop into ½” pieces. Place into bowl with pineapple and toss to combine. While grilling the pineapple and pork, you can finely chop the remaining onion into a small dices and combine with some chopped cilantro. To serve your corn tortillas warm, this can be done by throwing the tortillas, individually, directly onto the grill. You can also steam the tortillas by wrapping a stack with a damp paper towel and then wrapping in tin foil, place on the grill for a few minutes until all tortillas have warmed through.

Place meat mixture onto warm tortilla, with the onion and cilantro mixture, you can also top with your favorite salsa or a fresh squeeze of lime. Strawbenero Margarita

Ingredients

1 pound of fresh strawberries, stems removed

1 cup of your favorite silver tequila

2/3 cup fresh lime juice

½ cup agave

¼ cup orange liqueur

1 cap full of Saso Strawbenero hot sauce

Course sugar for the rim of the glass

Directions