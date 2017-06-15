Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary singer and guitarist Glen Campbell’s farewell album, Adiós, was released on June 9 on UMe. It caps off an extraordinary career that has spanned more than five decades and 50 million albums sold. Adiós was recorded following Campbell’s “Goodbye Tour” which he launched after revealing he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. For the Adiós recording session, the Campbell’s turned to Jackson to helm the production, play guitar and help his old friend. In preparation for the recording, Jackson, who joined Campbell’s band in the early ‘70s as an 18-year-old banjo player, laid down some basic tracks and vocals for Campbell to study and practice. Jackson encouraged him every step of the way and although Campbell struggled at times because of his progressing dementia, he was clearly ecstatic about being in the studio. The album’s first track, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” Campbell’s take on the Fred Neil-penned hit made famous by Harry Nilsson in the film “Midnight Cowboy.”

The 12-track collection features songs that Campbell always loved but never got a chance to record, including several from Jimmy Webb, his longtime collaborator.

ADIÓS TRACK LISTING

Everybody’s Talkin’

2. Just Like Always

3. Funny (How Time Slips Away) (feat. Willie Nelson)

4. Arkansas Farmboy

5. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (intro by Roger Miller)

6. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (feat. Vince Gill)

7. It Won’t Bring Her Back

8. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

9. She Thinks I Still Care

10. Postcard From Paris

11. A Thing Called Love

12. Adiós

Ashley, who toured with her father on his final tour, sings and plays on the record, and is following Glen’s footsteps with a career in music. Determined to honor Glen by continuing his quest to educate people about Alzheimer’s disease and the role of caregivers, Kim has made it her mission to improve the quality of life for people with dementia and their caregivers by co-founding the I’ll Be Me Alzheimer’s Fund. In 2016, she launched CareLiving.org, a blog and lifestyle guide to provide information and inspiration to caregivers, and encourage them to care for themselves while caring for others.

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month - http://www.alz.org/abam/