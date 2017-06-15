Explosion kills 7 at Chinese kindergarten

FENGXIAN, China — At least seven people were killed and 66 were injured, including children, in a blast Thursday near a kindergarten in eastern China, according to Chinese state media.

Two people died at the scene and five died at a hospital, Chinese Central Television reported. Nine are in serious condition, according to CCTV. It’s not clear if children were among the dead.

The explosion occurred in front of the gate of the Chuangxin Kindergarten at about 4:50 p.m., according to Fengxian police.

“The police and related departments rushed to the scene as soon as it was reported and conducted rescue and investigation work on the site,” police said on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter. “Currently, the investigation work is still underway.”

Authorities have not said what caused the explosion.

Graphic images purporting to show the chaotic aftermath of the blast have circulated on Twitter and Chinese social media.

A child with a bloodied face, stumbling back and forth and only in her underwear, could be seen surrounded by children splayed out on the ground. Screams were heard in the background.

Fengxian is in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, about 370 miles northwest of Shanghai.

It’s home to 1.2 million people, according to the government’s website.