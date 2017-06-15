Ex-North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier has ‘severe neurological injury’

CINCINNATI — Former North Korea detainee and U.S. college student Otto Warmbier is in stable condition but has suffered a “severe neurological injury,” University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman Kelly Martin said Thursday.

The Warmbier family doesn’t believe North Korea’s explanation that the 22-year-old fell into a coma after contracting botulism and taking a sleeping pill shortly after he was sentenced in March 2016, Warmbier’s father told reporters Thursday.

“Even if you believe their explanation of botulism and a sleeping pill causing a coma — and we don’t — there is no excuse for any civilized nation to have kept his condition a secret and denied him top-notch medical care for so long,” Fred Warmbier said during a news conference at southern Ohio’s Wyoming High School, where Otto had graduated.

Fred Warmbier appeared critical of the Obama administration’s handling of his son’s January 2016 detention, saying the family heeded the U.S. government’s advice to take a low profile “without result.”

In contrast, he praised the Trump administration’s efforts.

“They have our thanks for bringing Otto home,” Warmbier said.

When asked whether President Barack Obama could have done more, Warmbier replied: “I think the results speak for themselves.”

Fred Warmbier called on North Korea to release other American detainees.

“There’s no excuse for the way the North Koreans treated our son. And no excuse for the way they’ve treated so many others. I call on them to release the other Americans being held,” he said. “No other family should have to endure what the Warmbiers have.”

North Korea earlier broke its silence on the release of Warmbier.

The 22-year-old was freed for humanitarian reasons, according to a one-line report from a North Korean news agency.

Warmbier was freed earlier this week after being jailed for more than 17 months.

He was found guilty of committing a “hostile act” against North Korea in March 2016 and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

That was the last time Warmbier was seen publicly — and about the same time he fell into a coma, his parents say they were told. A source close to the family said Warmbier contracted botulism last year.

“Otto is not in great shape right now,” Fred Warmbier told Fox News on Wednesday. “Otto has been terrorized and brutalized for 18 months by a pariah regime in North Korea.”

Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement they learned of their son’s condition a week before his release.