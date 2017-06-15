Denver women’s tackle football team is dominating the competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A semi-professional sports team in Denver is in the hunt for a national championship title, even though you’ve probably never heard of them.

The Mile High Blaze is a full-contact women’s tackle football team. They are one of 65 teams across the country in the Women’s Football Association (WFA).

“We do exactly what the men do, just females,” All-American player Kimberly Santistevan said.

The Blaze joined the league in 2014. They struggled their first year, and got eliminated from the playoffs during their second season.

“We’re coming with a vengeance this year,” quarterback Adrienne Tauaese said.

The team is 8-0 heading into the second round of the playoffs. They haven’t allowed a single point to be scored against them all season and are averaging 53.5 points per game.

Their offense is so good, their kicker has only had to attempt one field goal all season.

“It takes every person every day to get us to where we have come and it’s a lot of hard work,” Santistevan said.

The women practice at least three times per week. Some travel to Denver from as far away as Wyoming and Colorado Springs to be on the team.

“It’s an amazing group of women,” Santistevan said. “We have moms, a couple grandmothers, believe it or not, police officers and nurses.”

The youngest player is 21 and the oldest is 49 years old.

“It’s something different. Not every mom plays semi-pro football,” Jenea Covington said. She joined the team after watching her teenage son play football.

The Blaze is a team where “playing ball like a girl” is something to be proud of.

“It’s fun to see people get excited about us in the stands and be excited that women can get out there and do the same thing that men can,” offensive tackle Kim Fornell said.

“It’s a great way for us to toughen up and it’s a great way for us to break the stereotype,” Covington said.

The ladies practice just like the guys, hit like the guys and even trash-talk like the guys.

“I don’t think other than having the pony tails sticking out anybody would really notice that it’s females,” Santistevan said.

That is exactly how the players like it.

“All the little girls out there that can’t play, all the women out there that can’t play, I do it for them,” Tauaese said. “Showing my daughter that you can do anything, that anything is possible.”

While the Blaze set out to win, just getting to play is still a huge victory for women’s football. Every player on the field believes it is important to set an example for other young women and girls.

“I want them to be able to see no matter how old you are you can still get out there and play,” Fornall said.

“At the end of the day if I can get at least one more little girl to play, it’s perfect,” Santistevan said.

The Blaze will play their final home game of the season against the Sin City Trojans. The game is Saturday June 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Adams 12 Five Star Stadium (9360 Washington Street in Thornton).

Tickets are $5 for children under 12 and Seniors and $10 for everyone over 13 years old.

If they win, they will go on to the American Conference Championship in St. Louis and then on to the National Championship game in Pittsburgh.