Denver Salvation Army looking for a few good bags

DENVER -- Summer camp. A rite of passage. A source of great memories that last a lifetime.

The Salvation Army understands this, and that's why they want to send almost a thousand inner city kids to their summer camp near Estes Park, Colorado. They call it Camp High Peak. Cost to the family? Zero.

Summer camps are expensive, but not Camp High Peak, "It could be as high as two, three hundred dollars a day or fifteen hundred dollars a week." Explains Major George Hood with the Denver Salvation Army.

Sarai Williams of Denver knows first hand the positive impact the Salvation Army's Camp High Peak had on her daughter Janee, "Their behavior is a little more tolerable. You don't have a lot of discipline issues because they have been out in the wild."

The problem is, most inner city kids don't have what it takes to go camping, sleeping bags that is.

Bass Pro Shops of Denver heard the call, and stepped up, "Bass Pro Shops were able to donate four hundred bags and with our customer's donations last month was able to donate another two hundred bags," said Angie Pella, Bass Pro Shops Assistant General Manager.

Pella says you can get a great bag, rated at thirty degrees, for around forty dollars at the store.

For hundreds of kids, the memories of Camp High Peak are waiting. All they need is a bag to put them in. To help kids have a blast at camp, make a donation that will literally keep a child warm.