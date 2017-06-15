Denver baby missing since May 1 found safe in Illinois

DENVER — A 1-year-old boy who has been missing from Denver since May 1 has been found safe in Illinois, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

The boy, identified only as Samuel, was last seen with his mother, near East Seventh Avenue and Bellaire Street.

The mother was located later without the child.

At the time Samuel was last seen, he was experiencing medical issues, the Denver Police Department said.

“Samuel has been located safely in Illinois,” Denver police said on Twitter. “Due to nature of this investigation, no further information [is] available.”