Dead Dog Fire in northwest Colorado at nearly 18,000 acres, 60 percent containment

RANGELY, Colo. — The Dead Dog Fire in northwest Colorado was 60 percent contained after burning nearly 18,000 acres, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said Thursday.

The fire 10 miles north of Rangely has burned mostly on Bureau of Land Management managed lands and had scorched 17,731 acres in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.

The Hunter Fire was fully contained as of Wednesday night. It burned 992 acres, mostly on BLM managed land in Rio Blanco County.

Officials said resources from both fires will begin to be released and made available for other incidents because of the increased containment.

Air and ground resources helped firefighters make big progress on the Dead Dog Fire on Wednesday, keeping fire growth to a minimum.

Fire behavior continues to decrease in the area and firefighters will continue to protect at-risk values and work to strengthen containment lines.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s with wind gusts up to 30 mph after 2 p.m. Officials said while there has been excellent progress on both fire, the potential for fire activity remains high.

Rio Blanco County Road 1/Moffat County Road 134 on the west side of the fire will reopen Thursday. Rio Blanco County Road 65/Moffat County Road 61 and Rio Blanco County Road 96 will remain closed.