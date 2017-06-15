Crock Pot Cooking: Italian Beef Sandwiches

Lori Dostaler from Castle Crock shows us how to make Italian Beef Sandwiches in the crock pot for dad.
All slow cookers are different and some take longer/shorter than others. If your meat is not easily shredding after cooking, keep cooking it! If you double this recipe or use a larger roast, you will need to add cooking time as well.
Cooking time: 8 hours
Makes 8 sandwiches
Meat:
3 lb Chuck, roast
Produce
1 16 ounce jar Banana peppers
1 Banana peppers
Baking & Spices
2 envelopes Italian dressing seasoning
Bread & Baked Goods
8 Sandwich rolls
Dairy
16 slices Provolone cheese