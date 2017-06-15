Contain your squeals! The cute animal tweet off is back!

For those of you who need a mid-week pick-me-up… we found just the thing!

Once again, zoos and aquariums from across the country are going head to head, tweeting out pictures of their cutest animals.

It’s a really hard contest to judge, because all the animals are so adorable!

The Denver Zoo shared a picture of their new baby Tapir, Umi.

#cuteanimaltweetoff round two! Umi, our new baby tapir, wants to participate this time. pic.twitter.com/yNOwCGXZqN — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) June 15, 2017

The Cincinnati Zoo had to show of their premature hippo, Fiona. She’s growing fast!

Frankie the ferret lives at the National Zoo. He’s about to be a new dad!

Baby Gorilla anyone? This little guy is less than two weeks old!

Did somebody say #CuteAnimalTweetOff?? Meet our newest addition, a baby western lowland gorilla born on June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/PxKfUok2Mj — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) June 15, 2017

And what’s better than a tiny turtle?

#CuteAnimalTweetOff was made for baby turtle faces (and tails.) pic.twitter.com/3As3MkkUDh — Tennessee Aquarium (@TNAquarium) June 15, 2017