Contain your squeals! The cute animal tweet off is back!

For those of you who need a mid-week pick-me-up… we found just the thing!
Once again, zoos and aquariums from across the country are going head to head, tweeting out pictures of their cutest animals.
It’s a really hard contest to judge, because all the animals are so adorable!
The Denver Zoo shared a picture of their new baby Tapir, Umi.
The Cincinnati Zoo had to show of their premature hippo, Fiona. She’s growing fast!
Frankie the ferret lives at the National Zoo. He’s about to be a new dad!
Baby Gorilla anyone? This little guy is less than two weeks old!
And what’s better than a tiny turtle?