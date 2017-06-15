Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 121st annual “Daddy of ‘em All.®” Cheyenne Frontier Days will feature nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will culminate in Championship Sunday where champions are crowned and legends are made. Cheyenne Frontier Days has added a huge line-up of show openers to the already big time line-up of Headliners featuring - Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr, Little Big Town with David Nail, Sawyer Brown with Joe Diffie and The Bellamy Brothers, Luke Bryan with Chris Janson, Thomas Rhett with Dan and Shay, Jason DeRulo with Flo Rida, and Jason Aldean with special guest Casey Donahue . Tickets still available for all shows at Cheyenne Frontier Days or call 1-800-22-rodeo.

CBR will be returning to CFD to crown the 2017 CBR World Champion. This is the culmination of the year-long 2017 Road to Cheyenne Tour where bull riders have accumulated points towards the world title. Up for grabs is one of the most prestigious titles in bull riding and a $100,000 bonus won in 2016 by Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma. The 2017 CBR World Finals is also the final event for the Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge where bulls are competing for prize money. Competing on a team consisting of three bulls per team, last year’s bull team winner, Harris Bucking Bulls owned by Jeff Harris, of Palestine, Texas, took home a check for over $100,000.

There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival and everything else fans have come to expect from the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration.